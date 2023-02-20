She Has A Barbie Baseball Cap From Her Childhood That Her Toddler Son Adores, But Her Sister-In-Law Is Furious With Her For Not Wanting To Give It To Her Niece

Every single one of us has some kind of item that we treasure in our lives. Whether it be something that’s worth a lot of money or something we want to keep around just because we love it and don’t want to part with it.

One woman got into an argument with her sister-in-law after she refused to sell her an old hat of hers so she could give it to her daughter.

She has an old Barbie baseball cap from her childhood that her parents held onto. It’s a black cap with the Barbie logo written in pink font on the front.

While looking through her parent’s house, she found the hat along with a photo of her as a kid wearing the hat.

She showed the hat and photo to her three-year-old son, who fell in love with it. He got so excited when he saw the old childhood picture of her wearing the hat, so he began calling it “mama’s hat.” How cute is that?

She was recently invited to a family dinner at her sister-in-law’s house. Her sister-in-law has an eight-year-old daughter, her niece, that she’s very close to. Before dinner, her son said he wanted to show the Barbie hat to his uncle.

“I had a feeling that maybe it wouldn’t be best for my son to wear the Barbie hat while we were there, but he really wanted to show his uncle, aka his best buddy,” she explained. “My husband said it shouldn’t be a big deal, so I allowed it.”

Throughout the dinner, she noticed that her sister-in-law was a bit quiet. Then, towards the end of the night, she pulled her to the side to ask if she would sell her the Barbie hat.

As it turns out, her niece is a big fan of all things Barbie and asked her mom if she could have one of those hats.

