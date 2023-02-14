She Hid Her Pregnancy And Attended Her Sister-In-Law’s Baby Shower, But While At The Event, She Went Into False Labor, And Now Her Sister-In-Law Is Accusing Her Of Pulling A “Baby Stunt”

This young woman is 23-years-old and currently 8 months pregnant. But she has kept her pregnancy a secret all these months and was only planning to tell people around the eight-month mark.

This is because just a few months after she found out she was expecting, her sister-in-law, who is 26, also discovered she was pregnant. So, she claims that at that point, it felt too awkward to announce the news.

Apparently, she and her husband have also only been married for about six months now. So, even though they have been on and off since age 14– and permanently together since age 16– they just wanted to wait for what felt like the “right time” to make the pregnancy announcement.

Back when she and her husband were 17-years-old, they also found out she was pregnant once before. During that pregnancy, though, she had some complications and sadly gave birth to a premature stillborn at 25 weeks.

“So, this pregnancy, we have been extra cautious and secretive,” she explained.

Over the past few months, she has not really seen her family. Even so, she claims that she “carries small.”

Plus, once her belly bump started to get bigger, she opted to wear a lot of hoodies and loose clothing. That way, it appeared as though she had just gained weight and was not really pregnant.

Recently, though, her sister-in-law invited her and her husband to a baby shower. And at first, she was very hesitant about attending.

In fact, her initial plan was just to give her husband her baby shower gift and have him deliver it to her sister-in-law at the party. Her sister-in-law was not pleased with that idea, though, and insisted that she had to go, too.

