She Intentionally Made Plans On Valentine’s Day So She Could Get Out Of Having To Babysit Her Teen Daughter’s Child

This 36-year-old woman is young, but she’s a grandma already. She has a 17-year-old daughter named Lia, who got pregnant 3 years ago, and she was completely shocked when she found out about Lia’s pregnancy.

Lia ended up terminating, only to wind up in the same situation again a handful of months after that.

Lia did keep her second pregnancy after her sister spoke to her about it. She wasn’t happy that Lia decided to keep her baby, and she reminded Lia that it was all on her to have to deal with being a mom so young.

Although she told Lia she needed to step up to the plate, she did help Lia out. She knew Lia had to stay focused on school, so she watched Lia’s baby while Lia was in class.

“I realized that Lia has been taking advantage of my situation and making me cancel plans so I can babysit for her,” she explained.

“I overheard her making plans for Valentine’s 2 weeks ahead on the phone with someone saying, “My mom will do it she has no life anyways,” and laughing afterward.”

“Being a single mom and having to work multiple jobs was hard enough, but since she gave birth to her daughter, I haven’t gone out to any party; I’ve canceled many weekend gatherings so that my daughter can be able to hangout with her friends and if I did go, I’d always have my granddaughter with me and for her to laugh about my situation like that angered me.”

After she overheard that conversation, the guy that she has been seeing reached out to her to ask if she would like to do something for Valentine’s Day.

She said yes, because he’s lovely, and it’s been a long time since she’s been on a proper date. She also figured it would be nice to make Lia understand what it’s like to actually be a mom and have to cancel plans to be there for her child.

