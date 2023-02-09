She Just Found Out That Her 19-Year-Old Son Got Into The College Of His Dreams, But He Can’t Go Because He Has A Baby To Take Care Of

This 45-year-old woman has a son who is 19, and lately, they have been really going through a tough time as a family.

Her son’s 17-year-old girlfriend got pregnant, and then her son’s girlfriend got kicked out of her house after her parents found out.

Her son’s girlfriend wound up moving in with them at their house, but one day, they discovered a letter from her saying she was moving out and back in with her parents.

After that, she basically ghosted them. Her son’s baby is now 6-months-old, and they have not heard a single word from her son’s girlfriend since she left.

“My son has been working 2 jobs, and it’s taken a rough toll on him,” she explained. “My husband and I watch the baby sometimes, and there are days when he comes home to pick up the baby, and he’s completely drained.”

“I was cleaning, and I found a note in one of the drawers. I realized it was written by my son, and I didn’t realize how bad things really were. It detailed him getting into an amazing school (didn’t know he applied to college again), but he can’t go because he has a baby.”

“It made me cry like no other. My baby is suffering, and it’s even worse that he’s doing it in silence. When we found out that his girlfriend was pregnant, we told him that we were here but don’t expect us to take over. But now, now I’m torn.”

She wishes her son could go to the college of his dreams. She wishes her son could be happy in life too.

Currently, her son obviously has no college degree, and he’s working hard at 2 jobs that pay him practically nothing in order to support his baby.

