She’s Angry At Her Husband For Wanting To Take Up Acting Seriously At This Point In His Life, And She Thinks His Dream Career Is Just A Pipe Dream

This 34-year-old woman has a husband who is 43, and not too long ago, her husband landed a few roles as an extra in some movies and TV shows.

After he got these roles, he figured acting should be something he does full-time now. The thing is, she thinks her husband is being super selfish for wanting to take up acting at this point in his life.

“We both work full-time jobs and have 3 kids, ages 4 months, 3, and 7,” she explained. “I am doing my best to be supportive and go with the flow, knowing that nothing will come of this, but I can’t help but find myself getting angry that he is investing so much time and effort into this pipe dream.”

“He took his first extra job when I was not even 12 weeks postpartum and was very overwhelmed due to postpartum depression.”

“He was on paternity leave with me for 3 months, and I was furious he was trying to act while I was still recovering and learning to juggle 3 kids.”

She has made an effort to sit down and tell her husband how his dream of being an actor is making her feel, but he just gets upset with her and says he should just stop trying then.

At other times, her husband has thrown it in her face that she’s envious that he’s trying to take something up that doesn’t involve her.

Eventually, she figured there was no harm in him being an extra since he likes it, but the whole wanting to be an actor full-time thing is really making her furious.

“But now, he’s paid money to be a part of an online service to apply for roles, is taking time off work to do roles, and is even applying for roles in other cities where he would be gone for 10+ days,” she said.

