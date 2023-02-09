She Wants Her Stepdaughter To Move Out So There’s More Room For The Baby She’s Going To Have Soon, But Her Stepdaughter Doesn’t Want To Leave Because She Can’t Afford To Live Alone

This 33-year-old woman is expecting her first baby, and right now, she and her husband share a house with her husband’s 23-year-old daughter.

Their house has two bedrooms, and living with her stepdaughter has gone alright for her so far. She doesn’t have any major problems with her stepdaughter, but she’s just not that close to her.

Since her baby will be here soon, though, she does expect her stepdaughter to move out and find somewhere else to live.

“Now that the baby is coming, we need more space. Unfortunately, we can’t afford a new home,” she explained.

“I brought up to my husband asking my stepdaughter to move out. My reasoning is that we really need her room for the new baby, and she is an adult with a full-time job, so it is time for her to be on her own anyway.”

Her husband said yes to asking his daughter to move out of their home, and they chose to address this one evening while having dinner together.

She and her husband said to her stepdaughter that they could help her financially for 2 months to help her get on her feet.

She then said to her stepdaughter it would be exciting for them to shop together for her new apartment, and she was willing to assist her with decorating too.

“We tried to be as gentle as we could, but she was very quiet,” she said. “Privately, she told my husband that even though she has a full-time job, she cannot afford to live on her own.”

