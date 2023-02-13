She Was Supposed To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Friend’s Wedding, But After Her Friend Went Total Bridezilla, She Said She Couldn’t Be A Part Of Her Special Day Anymore

This 36-year-old woman was supposed to be a bridesmaid in her 46-year-old friend Anna’s wedding.

When Anna asked her to be a bridesmaid, she was touched, and she agreed. But then Anna held a meeting at her house and asked all of the bridesmaids to attend, and it was hard to be excited after that.

She was among 8 other women selected to be Anna’s bridesmaids, and she had assumed Anna picked them all because they were Anna’s closest friends, as Anna knew the other women from college, but she was wrong.

It turns out that Anna picked them all out because they were talented in different areas. What she means by that is one of Anna’s bridesmaids is a hairdresser, and this bridesmaid is going to be doing everyone’s hair for the wedding.

This meeting of the bridesmaids turned into a list of all the duties they had to perform for Anna to be included in the wedding.

“I come from a big family, so am used to cooking for large amounts of people, so I was expected to cook for 80 guests,” she explained.

“I also make sculptures and jewelry out of wire silver clay, so was expected to make Anna’s crown and necklaces, bracelets for Anna, the bridesmaids, sisters, and mother. I was also expected to make 20 wire sculptures for each table (she wasn’t offering any money for the ingredients and materials).”

“Anna then said that each bridesmaid needs to make an £800 (about $966) donation. One of the bridesmaids (a makeup artist) said she is not going to pay, to work for free, and Anna said that a bridesmaid is meant to support the bride.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.