She Was Supposed To Go On A Girls Trip With Her Best Friends, But Now That They Invited Their Boyfriend And Fiancé Along, She No Longer Wants To Go

This 24-year-old woman has 2 best friends named Tammy and Sarah, and she has been close to them since primary school.

In 3 months, they are set to leave for a girls trip, and the reason they planned this getaway in the first place is that Sarah is about to get married soon.

After Sarah gets married, she won’t be able to travel by herself ever again due to “a culture thing,” so this girls trip is really their last hurrah, and they have spent months organizing their trip.

Earlier today, she was shocked to get a text from Sarah and Tammy saying that this is basically no longer a trip for just them.

Sarah invited her fiancé to come, and Tammy invited her boyfriend. She has been on smaller trips with all of the guys before and her best friends, and she just does not like Sarah’s fiancé.

There’s nothing technically wrong with this guy; it’s just that she does not feel like she can be authentic around him.

She has never said a word about this to Sarah because she doesn’t want to hurt her feelings and only cares that this guy is good to her.

But now that guys are going on what was supposed to be a girls trip, she isn’t thrilled at all.

“I am single, and I don’t mind thirdwheeling, honestly,” she explained. “It is just I feel like it’s not what I signed up for.”

