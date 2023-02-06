She Went On A Creepy Date That Raised So Many Flags, And Then The Guy Kept Insisting They Should Go Back To His Place

There are so many lousy date stories in the world, and it’s so interesting to compare awful dates with others. One woman recently went on a date that raised so many red flags it was ridiculous.

This woman doesn’t go on too many dates, and when she does, she likes to ensure she’s going to be super safe. She always insists on first meeting a man in a public space, she tells her friends and family where she’s going, and she always parks in a crowded place right near the date venue.

This particular guy she was set to go out with was very insistent that they meet at his house to have a few drinks and watch a movie.

She had to say no to this multiple times, explaining that she was uncomfortable. However, he continued to ask if she could go over to his house, and she eventually had to suggest that if he was having money issues, they could either wait to go out another time or call off the date entirely.

Eventually, he agreed to meet her at a café. He arrived in his two-door car before she went into the café after him, and they exchanged a polite introduction.

After saying hello, she ordered a Coke. He gave her a puzzled look and asked, “Don’t you want to drink?” Then, he told her about how he planned on getting an alcoholic drink from the bar connected to the café.

When they first started talking, she had already told him that she didn’t drink because of a certain medication she was taking.

Having to explain it to him again was super annoying. He seemed disappointed in her and still ended up ordering a cider at the bar.

Then, her date again said that the two of them should go to his house, even though the plan was to order food and stay at the café.

