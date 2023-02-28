She Went Out One Night And A Guy Spiked Her Drink, But She Found A Clever Way To Escape The Dangerous Situation

One of the most significant risks women face when going to bars or clubs is having their drinks spiked with drugs by people with bad intentions.

This almost happened to one woman on a night out, but she found a clever way to escape the dangerous situation.

She was 24-years-old when she decided to go out for a night on the town. She usually hates going out to bars and clubs, but she had just broken up with her boyfriend after he cheated on her, and she agreed to go out with some of her more adventurous girlfriends.

“So I’m at the bar, actually enjoying the music, and I’ve got my drink, and a guy comes and sits next to me,” she explained.

The guy was obviously flirting with her, but since she had just experienced a break-up and needed some positive attention, she spoke to him for a while as she nursed her drink. He didn’t seem dangerous at all and was very friendly. She even sensed that he was a bit shy.

Then, she had to go to the bathroom and asked if he could save her seat. He asked if she wanted another drink, and she said yes, but told him to wait until she got back. He didn’t hear that part.

I wanted to keep talking to the guy, even if I had no intention of going home with him,” she said. “Maybe I’d trade numbers with him, and we could go on a date or something more civilized.”

As she was walking to the bathroom, something told her to turn around and look back at the bar. When she did, she saw him with his hands over her new drink, suspiciously looking around like he was making sure no one noticed him.

She instantly had a bad feeling and knew she didn’t want to stay around this guy any longer in fear that he did something to her drink. While in the bathroom, she planned her escape to sneak out of the bar.

