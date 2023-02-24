She’s Pregnant With Twins, And Her Husband Just Revealed That He Is No Longer Attracted To Her

This 27-year-old woman has been with her 33-year-old husband for 7 years now, and they tied the knot 3 years ago.

Her husband was her first everything, such as her first boyfriend and her first kiss. As for her husband, he already was experienced coming into their relationship.

Now, she’s currently pregnant with twins, and she and her husband really did plan this all out. As soon as she got 12 weeks into her pregnancy, her husband stopped being affectionate with her.

He brushed it off as just stress from his job, and she accepted that as an answer. Several weeks after she and her husband had this conversation, she brought up to him that they really were going a long time without any kind of affection.

Her husband questioned her if she was cheating on him, which shocked her. She doesn’t think it’s ok to say something like that unless you’re convinced that’s what’s happening and you can back it up.

She felt insulted and disgusted that her husband could even suggest that she wasn’t loyal, and she told him that.

He instantly became silent, as she insisted she never would find someone else before reminding him that if she wasn’t into their marriage, she would exit it the right way.

Her husband then started showing emotions and stated he was freaking out about money because he had a few outstanding debts that totaled $5,000.

Following his revealing to her that he was anxious about owing money, she decided to give him $7,500 from her savings account in an effort to make him feel better.

