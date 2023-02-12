Someone Keeps Stealing Food That Gets Delivered To His Dorm Room, So He Figured Out A Way To Teach Them A Lesson

Have you ever ordered food for delivery only to have it stolen by someone? As someone who has been through this, I can attest that it is absolutely infuriating.

One TikTok user has had food deliveries stolen from him in his dorm building and has decided to take revenge.

Ethan Pham (@ethanphamtastic) is a college student who has gotten his takeout food deliveries stolen from him several times.

Unfortunately, food deliveries are an easy target in his dorm building lobby, as drivers are instructed to leave bags of food on a big shelf instead of bringing them directly to the rooms. However, that doesn’t mean it’s right to steal them!

“I wanna find out who it is, but I also wanna get revenge,” says Ethan.

Ethan wasn’t going to let this mysterious food thief off that easily, so he decided to pull a great prank on them.

He took one of his leftover Chipotle takeout bags, a burrito bowl container, and even the sticker to seal it all together and filled it with something a thief would probably be disappointed to find.

Ethan filled the burrito bowl with raw vegetables, sealed it up, then added a meme that says, “Caught you in 4k.”

He also added a plastic fork and napkin to the bag to make things look more legit.

