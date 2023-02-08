Still Trying To Figure Out What To Make For Dinner On Valentine’s Day? Here’s A Recipe For A Steak Dinner That’s Perfect For Two

A good Valentine’s Day dinner is both romantic and delicious, and you can achieve these vibes right at home. V-Day is always an excellent excuse to cook up some steak, for instance.

So if you and your partner are big meat lovers, TikTok user @brevilleph can show you how to make a delicious steak dinner, complete with a side dish and drinks.

“Cooking dinner for V-Day is a great way to avoid crowds and impress your date at the same time,” he said.

Start by mixing half a teaspoon each of sweet paprika, cumin powder, and oregano powder, along with a quarter teaspoon of onion powder, one teaspoon each of black pepper and pink Himalayan salt, and three tablespoons of olive oil.

Next, take 400 grams of wagyu sirloin steak and pat the two pieces of meat dry with a paper towel. Drizzle the olive oil mixture over both sides of the steak and massage it in with your fingers. Be generous with it!

Get a pan scorching hot on the stove so your steak can be nicely seared. Pour two tablespoons of olive oil into the pan and set the steaks in. Sear the steak for about a minute on each side. Add butter and garlic to the pan.

After the steaks have been cooking for two minutes, remove them from the pan and place a smear of butter on top.

Drizzle the juices from the pan on top as well. Then, pop them into a preheated oven at 220 degrees Celsius for four minutes to finish them off.

For the side dish, you’re going to make a simple sweet potato mash with arugula salad. First, boil 200 grams of peeled sweet potatoes.

