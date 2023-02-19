The Guy That She’s Been Seeing Recently Wet Her Bed One Night, And Since Then, She’s Thinking It Might Be Time To Break Up With Him

This 32-year-old woman has been seeing a 37-year-old guy since back in September of 2022. She really thinks he’s wonderful, but she’s just not sure if she should break up with him over one big problem; his affinity for alcohol.

This all pretty much started 3 months after she began dating him; he ended up having to buy a new phone two times within the span of two weeks, and that’s because he went out with some of his friends and lost it on both occasions.

Although she doesn’t think it’s a red flag to lose your phone once, it made her suspicious that it happened twice and within just a few days.

Then, the second red flag for her happened not that long ago when this guy went out for a night on the town with his friends, and he called her more than 10 times at 3 in the morning.

She had not heard from him basically all day, and then he bombarded her with calls at an unreasonable hour.

He proceeded to show up at her house and confessed that he “missed” her. The following morning, he acknowledged that he had blacked out after drinking.

“He doesn’t remember telling me he is in love with me or things he did,” she explained. “At one point, I ended up moving to sleep on my couch since he had taken up my whole bed, and I couldn’t sleep.”

“I’m so thankful I did because it turns out he (wet) my bed…like a lot. He admitted it in the morning. He didn’t help me strip the bed and wash everything. I was sympathetic to him and supportive.”

She took off the mattress cover and threw it in the wash, but after it was clean, she struggled to get it back on her bed.

