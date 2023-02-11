The Nanny He Hired Happens To Be The Girl His Wife’s High School Boyfriend Cheated On Her With, So His Wife Wants Him To Fire The Nanny For This Reason, But He Won’t

This man in his 30s has a wife close in age to him, and they have 3 children together who are 7, 6, and 3.

He works full-time, and his wife does as well, but he was working from home up until he got a promotion.

This promotion entailed him going to work in the office, and he received a lot more money to do this.

He and his wife knew he couldn’t pass this up, so he accepted the promotion, and they then decided to get a part-time nanny to help with their children.

He called an agency that mentioned they have a woman living close by that can come out. The agency informed him that this woman’s name was Sarah, but that’s the only information they gave out.

He then called Sarah, and over the phone, she came across as super sweet, so he asked if she would come by one day to meet him, his wife, and their children.

Sarah said yes to this, and when she arrived at their home for a meet and greet, it was clear that his wife knew her but not in a good way.

Everything between Sarah and his wife seemed super uncomfortable, but he had no clue how they had already met.

“My wife told me that back when she was in high school, her boyfriend at the time cheated on her with Sarah, who was in her class,” he explained.

