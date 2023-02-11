The Wedding Gift Her Brother Gave To Her Was Supposed To Be A Joke, But He Had No Idea It’s Worth Close To $7,000, And He Expects Her To Give It Back Now That He Knows The Real Value

This woman’s great-aunt was a very kind woman who grew up in post-World War II in Eastern Europe.

The strangest thing about her great-aunt was that she always gifted her personal things for every occasion in their family, such as milestone birthdays and weddings.

When she celebrated her First Communion, her great-aunt gave her a music box, and she has hung onto it ever since.

Knowing that her great-aunt loved to give her belongings away as gifts, she would always ask her family members to take a peek at what her great-aunt had gifted them.

“A few of my aunts had them displayed in a china cabinet or out somewhere safe,” she explained. “A few had them collecting dust in a box.”

“I made sure they knew that if the day ever came that they wanted to downsize or something, I would appreciate a chance to grab it for my collection. Some of my cousins took me up on the offer, and I ended up with six extra pieces for my room.”

“When I moved out, I made sure that every single part of my collection was safely wrapped and packed. They are my little treasures. I know it’s weird.”

So, when her older brother got married, her great-aunt gave him one of her belongings, and when her brother opened the gift, she noticed her brother’s wife was way less than thrilled about it.

She then told her brother she thought the gift was gorgeous, though she never informed her brother that she would be happy to have the gift, as she figured he would probably like to give it to his daughter one day.

