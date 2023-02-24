These 5 Self-Love Exercises Aren’t Easy, But They Are Key For Finding And Falling In Love With Yourself Again

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

With self-care and self-improvement content flooding our social media feeds, it’s safe to say that we would all like to work on ourselves. But, the only obstacle standing in most people’s way is actually starting the internal work.

Do you push off the introspection? Are you taking proactive steps to better yourself and live a happier life? Or have you retired to watching other people thrive while accepting that you can never attain the same mental peace and stability?

The latter may seem easier, but it is a whole lot more depressing. Quite frankly, it is also downright false.

We all have the power to change our mental health and circumstances– much more power than we tend to give ourselves credit for. Yes, it will take some unpacking and reflection– a journey that is seldom filled with sunshine and rainbows.

But investing time to better yourself is undoubtedly worth it. After all, only you have to live your life every single day.

And to get started, here are five challenging yet critical self-love exercises to get you started on improving yourself.

1. Take Stock Of What No Longer Serves You

It’s time for spring cleaning– and no, I don’t mean your house.

