This Couple Decided To Ditch Life In Seattle And Retire On A Cruise Ship After Realizing This Lifestyle Was Actually Much Cheaper Than Paying A Mortgage

Faced with the exorbitant costs of living in the U.S., one couple decided to ditch the bills, pack their bags, and embark on a life at sea.

Spouses Richard and Angelyn Burke are originally from Seattle. Back in May of 2021, though, they wanted to find a way to forego the “same old same old” while traveling on an affordable budget.

Plus, after crunching the numbers, they realized that retirement on continental soil might not make the most financial sense.

“We love to travel, and we were searching for a way to continuously travel in our retirement that made financial sense,” Angelyn, 53, explained in an interview with 7News Australia.

During their calculations, Richard and Angelyn ultimately realized that they would be able to travel for the rest of their lives for just $63 AUD– or approximately $44 USD– every day.

Since then, they have ventured around the world on various cruise ships. One of the couple’s longest endeavors was even a trip from Seattle to Sydney, which took 51 days.

However, their favorite destinations thus far have included Italy, Singapore, Canada, and the Bahamas.

Now, at the start of their journey, Richard and Angelyn’s original plan was to dwell in different countries for about a month at a time.

Then, they figured they would eventually retire to just cruise ships once they got older.

