This Love Guru Is Discussing The 5 “Lazy” Kind Of Texts That Are Completely Keeping You Single, So You Might Want To Think Twice Before Sending Them

When you’re getting to know someone, much of the communication process takes place over text messages. That’s just how dating is nowadays.

Texting definitely has its pros–convenience, speed, emojis–and you have time to think of clever answers instead of coming up with them on the spot.

But on the other hand, texting can feel dull and robotic, especially when you’re communicating with a dry texter.

The phrase “dry texting” has come to refer to someone who uses short one or two-word responses to keep the conversation going.

It’s boring, it’s annoying, and it makes the recipient of these messages feel like they’re not worth the effort of stimulating conversation.

If you’re wondering why you’re not getting past the texting stage and going on more dates, it’s probably because you’re being lazy with your texts.

Your texting game can determine your success in dating. TikToker Byron Jamal (@byronjamal) is a bestselling author and love guru, and he’s showing you five examples of dry, lazy texts that are keeping you single.

The first is “WYD.” Consistently asking someone what they’re doing gets irritating for the other person super quickly.

“Asking too many times makes you sound controlling and creepy. Just say you want to spend time with them and cut this question out,” he wrote in the text overlay of the video.

