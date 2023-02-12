This Psychologist Is Sharing The Powerful Strategy She Uses To Stop Anxious Thoughts

Do you struggle with anxious thoughts? It’s the worst when you’re having a normal day, trying to complete a task, and then you find yourself having these intrusive and anxious thoughts that take you out of the moment.

One psychologist and anxiety coach on TikTok, Diante Fuchs (@the.unstuck.initiative), has introduced her viewers to a method that will help people stop their anxious thoughts almost as soon as they start having them.

Diante created a program called The Unstuck Initiative, where she seeks to help people who feel ‘stuck’ while trying to manage their mental illness and anxiety.

“You know that anxiety does not exist in this moment, right?” Diante asks her viewers. “It exists in the future, and it exists in the past.”

What this means is that when we have thoughts of anxiety, it’s typically because we’re anxious about a possible future outcome or something that happened in the past.

“Very rarely in this moment are we actually anxious,” Diante explains.

So the next time we find ourselves anxiously worrying, Diante suggests one particular method.

“Put yourself in this moment and ask yourself one really powerful question,” she says. “What are the facts right now, right here?”

Diante suggests using your five senses, sight, hearing, touch, taste, and smell, to gather information about your current status. For example, are you sitting on your bed? Are you touching something soft? Are you drinking something warm?

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.