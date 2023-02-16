While She Was Asleep One Night At Home, Someone Or Something Came Into Her Room, And Left Scratches On Her Floor

As a kid, one of my biggest fears was that after my parents tucked me in at night, I’d wake up and see a stranger or some monster in my room.

For one woman, that childhood fear became her reality two years ago.

Although she was born into a family of four and two years ago, it was just her and her mom staying in her childhood home alone for a few days while her dad and brother were on vacation. Friday night went by as usual, and she ate dinner with her mom before heading to bed.

But Saturday ended up being anything but normal. She slept in until around the afternoon, and her mom had left the house for a while. When she woke up and got out of bed, she noticed three different sets of scratch marks on the floor.

“There were three scratches on the floor,” she recalls. “One coming out of my room, right in line with my doorframe, and another two going down the hall and heading towards my mother’s room.”

The scratches made it look as if someone had gone upstairs, entered her mother’s room, and abruptly turned around to turn into her room.

However, what really freaked her out was that she left her door closed that night, so someone or something must have opened it while she was sleeping before scratching up the floor.

She also notes that neither she nor her mom were wearing the kind of shoes that could make those scratch marks the night before.

When her mom came home, she asked her about it. Her mom was upset with her, thinking she had made the scratches and hadn’t cleaned them up, but it wasn’t her. Then, her mom said something about the mess outside their doors that really freaked her out.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.