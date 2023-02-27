You Can Now Spend An Evening At The Iconic Paris Venue That Inspired The Phantom of the Opera

If you’re a big fan of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, The Phantom of the Opera, this Airbnb listing will blow your mind.

For one night only, two lucky guests will be able to spend a night at Palais Garnier, the beautiful and iconic Paris venue that inspired the novel and musical through Airbnb.

Yes, two people can stay at the theater for one night after booking it like any other place on Airbnb.

First opened in 1875, the Palais Garnier is one of the most famous opera houses in the world. It inspired author Gaston Leroux to write his novel, The Phantom of the Opera, which was turned into an award-winning musical in 1986.

Airbnb has decided to collaborate with the Opera National de Paris to give two very lucky people the night of a lifetime in honor of the Broadway musical closing this spring.

The most exclusive viewing room in the theater is the Box of Honor, a viewing box typically reserved for esteemed dignitaries.

The Box of Honor will be transformed into a fabulous bedroom for the guests’ special night. It will be filled with little decorations related to the musical and a large, lavish bed to fall asleep in while staring at the stage.

The two guests will not only go to the theater to sleep in it but will have an entire thrilling evening planned out, inspired by the phantom himself.

Guests will get a private tour of some of the hidden parts of the theater that are typically closed off, like the eerie “underground lake” where the phantom lived in the story.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.