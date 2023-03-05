5 Completely Unrealistic Expectations You Might Have For Your Bridesmaids

Since your wedding will be one of the most monumental days of your life, it’s only natural to want everything to go perfectly. And for most brides, a big part of that vision includes having their closest friends and family members by their side as bridesmaids.

While your bridal party is meant to support you and help make your day as special as possible, though, it’s important to remember that your bridesmaids are also real people with their own lives, responsibilities, and priorities.

So even though your wedding may feel like your entire life during the planning process, it’s not theirs. They have jobs, families, and other commitments, and it’s not fair to expect them to drop everything for your big day.

This may sound obvious, but as weddings get closer and brides feel the stress, it is not uncommon for them to take it out on their bridesmaids with unreasonable expectations.

So, in case you need a reminder, here are five expectations you may have for your bridesmaids that are completely unrealistic.

1. Being At Your Beck And Call 24/7

After you choose your best friends to be your bridesmaids, that doesn’t mean they are on call for every single little wedding-related task.

Yes, they can be there for moral support or to lend a helping hand from time to time. But you cannot expect them to drop what they’re doing at a moment’s notice to help you mail invites, pick out flowers, or taste-test cake flavors.

Keep in mind that they have their own lives to attend to. And their work, family commitments, and other priorities may take precedence over your wedding.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.