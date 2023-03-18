A Guide To Properly Cleaning Your Down Comforter, Because I Know You’re Curious

Bedsheets and pillowcases are a breeze to clean. You don’t have to think twice about them. Just throw them in the wash and let the machine do all the work!

But your other bedding items might need some extra TLC, like your cozy down comforter. Down comforters are a popular bedding choice–they keep you warm and fit many bedroom aesthetics–but many people don’t know how to clean them properly.

The traditional down comforter is white and filled with the feathers of geese or ducks. If washed incorrectly, the feathers can bunch up into a heap on one side of the blanket, making it a pain to spread them back out.

Luckily, unlike your other bedding items, a down comforter does not need to be washed so frequently. If you’re using a duvet cover over yours, then cleaning it once or twice a year is sufficient.

Here are some tips on how best to wash and dry your down comforter without ruining it. It’s easier than you think!

After removing the duvet cover from the bulky blanket (you’ll want to wash the duvet cover separately), check it for stains. If you do see stains, spot-treat them with a stain remover or a detergent made for down comforters.

Then, it’s time to wash it. Many washing machines are too small to fit a down comforter. You’ll need a large-capacity, front-loading washing machine set on a gentle/delicate cycle with warm water.

Top-loading machines can cause the comforter to twist around, possibly stretching and damaging your beloved blanket.

Stay away from detergents with harsh scents and chemicals because they can damage the blanket’s fibers.

