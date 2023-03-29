A Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Recently Became The Most Expensive Motorbike Ever Sold At An Auction After Going For $935,000

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Harley-Davidson is more than just a motorcycle brand–it’s also an American icon with a lot of rich history. Harley-Davidson has been around since 1903 and is still well-known today.

Two friends, William Harley and Arthur Davidson, founded the company that would bear their names. The first motorcycles ever created were really just bicycles with engines attached to them.

And look at how they’ve evolved now!

The motorcycles became associated with a rebellious image when people began using them for stunt jumps. Today, Harleys–as they’re often called–are used by a vast majority of the biker community. Every year, bikers gather together for massive rides. It’s a tradition that can’t be missed.

As you can see, these bikes are highly coveted across the nation and hold a special place in many Americans’ hearts. So it’s no wonder that people are willing to pay staggering prices for one.

Recently, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle made in 1908 became the most expensive motorbike ever sold at an auction. It went for $935,000 at an auction in Las Vegas in late January.

The motorcycle is a Strap Tank model. It received its name after the nickel-plated steel bands used to attach the oil and fuel tanks to the frame.

Harley-Davidson built only 450 motorcycles in 1908, and there aren’t very many of them in existence today. Less than a dozen bikes from that year are thought to have survived. So how did this rare Harley make its way onto the auction block?

In 1941, a businessman named David Uihlein found the bike deserted in a barn about 70 miles away from Milwaukee. When he discovered it, it was in surprisingly good condition. He kept the discovery to himself for 66 years, then worked with a collector to restore it.

