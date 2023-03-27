A Man Followed Her Into A Store One Day And She Had To Hide Out In The Dressing Room Until Her Boyfriend Could Get There

You know when people trying to fundraise for a cause stop you on the street and ask if they can have a moment of your time? It’s typical that when you say no, they leave you alone and move on to the next person. But that’s not what happened to one woman outside her local Goodwill.

She’s 21-years-old and decided to visit her local Goodwill one Saturday morning. She is disabled and has to use a cane or wheelchair to help her get around. On this day, she felt pretty good and only needed her cane.

After parking in front of the Goodwill, she noticed a strange man sitting in front of the store as she started making her way inside. He shouted at her and asked if she had “any extra time” to talk to him, but he didn’t specify what he wanted to discuss.

She politely declined and walked into the store. She heard him shout something else but couldn’t understand what he said.

“I ignored him and continued walking,” she said.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw him begin to stand up. I walked faster and entered the Goodwill. Thinking I was in the clear, I began walking along the front of the store, just looking at the items.”

Suddenly, her heart dropped when she looked out one of the store windows and saw the man walking briskly into the Goodwill.

She booked it as fast as she could to hide behind a rack of ballgowns.

She peeked through the ball gowns and saw that the man had stormed through the entrance and was intently looking through the aisles. He seemed angry, and she feared it was because she had ignored him in the parking lot.

