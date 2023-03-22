Adults Actually Love The TV Show Geared Towards Kids Called Bluey, And Here’s Why

Have there been clips of a little animated blue dog and her family coming up on your social media feeds? Have you heard certain soundbites on TikTok of the Australian pups or seen a lot of people dancing to a kids’ show theme song?

If that’s the case, then you have probably joined the side of social media that has fallen in love with Bluey, the Australian children’s show that has stolen the hearts of kids and adults alike worldwide.

The hit series was created by Australian animator and film director Joe Brumm. Joe wanted to create a children’s series based on his experience raising his two daughters that was filled with fun and heartwarming moments for all ages.

The show follows sisters Bluey and Bingo Heeler, two animated Australian Cattle Dogs living and playing through life with their parents, Chilli and Bandit, and a series of other dog friends of various breeds.

The young dogs are voiced by children of the show’s production team, and audiences are wildly obsessed with their Australian accents!

The Heeler kids and their parents have an exemplary relationship in the show, one that emphasizes play, imagination, and learning essential life lessons through fun.

Joe has stated in interviews how his guiding inspiration for the show was to create an animated kid’s series with Australian culture references that kids and parents could watch together and enjoy.

“Beyond dogs and stuff like that, I really just wanted to show that parents would enjoy watching with their kids rather than you just sort of tolerate it,” he said during an interview for NPR. “Because I thought that that must be a really great experience for a young kid, you know, a 4-year-old, a 5-year-old, to be sitting on a couch laughing together with their parents at their favorite show.”

Joe has accomplished exactly that, as grown-ups everywhere have fallen in love with the Heeler family. Some of them don’t even have children!

