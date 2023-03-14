After This Teen Was Diagnosed With Cancer, She Set Out To Help Other Sick Children

I am always inspired by people who can take a negative experience and use it to better themselves or the lives of those around them.

Teenager Grace Callwood from Maryland is one of those people. She has become a beacon of light for so many around the world through her inspirational charity work.

When she was only 7-years-old, Grace was diagnosed with cancer. She was told she had Stage IV non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

After her diagnosis, she had to stay in the hospital, where she looked around and saw a building full of kids in need that could use some kindness in their lives.

At the hospital, she met a pair of children who had lost all of their belongings in a house fire. Even though she was dealing with the chaos of getting treatment, she still wanted to help and gave the kids her new back-to-school clothes.

After that, she ignited a deep desire to do even more for people in need, not just in her local hospital but worldwide.

Grace founded We Cancerve Movement, an organization that, through donations, provides all sorts of opportunities and care for communities in need, especially communities full of young kids. The organization was founded in 2012, shortly after she was diagnosed.

In 2014, Grace completed her chemotherapy and has been cancer-free since. She’s healthy enough to continue to help others.

The We Cancerve Movement has supported around 26,000 children in not only states like Maryland, Delaware, and Ohio but other countries such as Kenya and Namibia.

