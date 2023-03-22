An Owl Named Flaco Escaped From A Zoo And Has Successfully Been Living On His Own In Central Park Ever Since

If you ask anyone that knows me really well what my favorite animal is, they will, without a doubt, they are going to say that I love owls. They’re such an interesting animal, and there are so many different types.

There is an owl in New York, causing quite a lot of gossip and stress. The Central Park Zoo had a Eurasian Eagle Owl on exhibit, and somehow the bird, named Flaco, got out. And so the search for Flaco in Central park began.

“The exhibit had been vandalized and the stainless steel mesh cut,” the Central Park Zoo explained in a statement issued on February 3rd of this year.

“Upon notification, a team was mobilized to search for the bird. Citizens and police spotted the owl on the sidewalk on 5th Avenue, but it flew off.”

“Zoo staff located the owl perched in a tree near the zoo and stayed with it throughout the night. At sunrise this morning, the owl flew from the tree on 5th Avenue and into Central Park, where we continue to have a visual contact with the bird. Our focus and effort at this time is on the safe recovery of the owl. We will issue updates as needed.”

Thus began a Where’s Waldo-esque search by the people of New York to see if they could spot the wayward owl.

The staff of the zoo have been keeping a close eye on Flaco to make sure he is eating and overall surviving in the park without any struggles, and he is.

The staff has spotted Flaco hunting with success, and that initially was a concern; could Flaco really survive on his own?

The zoo shared that all recovery strategies were based on luring Flaco with food that they knew he liked, but since he has been able to successfully hunt and consume prey, they have to find a different way to secure him and transport him back to the zoo.

They are also very aware of the possible dangers towards Flaco that are in the park.

