Avoid Common Wedding Photography Mistakes By Following These 6 Tips For A Stress-Free Day And Stunning Images

The day you tie the knot with your partner will probably be one of the most joyous days of your life. In spite of how long and arduous the wedding process may have felt, though, the actual event tends to fly by.

That’s why photographers are a critical part of most couples’ wedding day. Stunning images– both posed and candid– are a great way to reminisce on the moment you said “I do” to the love of your life and remember every little detail about the ceremony you worked so hard planning.

Unfortunately, though, there are some mistakes newlyweds make that result in lackluster photographs– a consequence that no bride or groom wants.

So, keep reading to learn about the top five tips couples must follow before, during, and after their wedding day to walk away with some cherished mementos.

Always Check Prospective Photographer’s Portfolios

With social media and access to countless photographers at your fingertips, you may find various potential photographers who you believe would be perfect for your big day.

But, always be sure to look beyond their social media profiles. Oftentimes, only the “best of the best” photos are shared there– meaning that there are hundreds or even thousands of other photos from single events that you have not seen.

That’s why it is crucial that you dig deeper, visit prospective photographers’ websites, and look at a large sampling of images. This is a great way to figure out if you like their style and creativity and if it matches the vision of your ideal wedding photos.

You can even go the extra mile and request a full gallery of photos from a wedding that is similar to your big day. That way, you can get a glimpse of how a photographer operates and shoots under different circumstances– for instance, low-lit indoor weddings versus a beach wedding that is full of sunshine.

