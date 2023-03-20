Bacon-Jalapeño Deviled Eggs Are The Appetizers You Need To Serve This Easter

Now that the sun is setting later and it’s no longer completely dark out by 5 PM, it really feels like spring has finally sprung.

And when springtime has made its long-awaited appearance, that means Easter is on its way as well.

Time for Sunday brunch and dinner with the whole family!

Wherever there are family gatherings, there are bound to be deviled eggs. While you can never go wrong with the classic deviled eggs, why not add a little flourish to them?

After all, deviled eggs look much more striking when they’re piled up with garnishes. So whip up a batch for your Easter brunch, but make them extra special using this recipe.

TikToker Macy Blackwell (@macy.blackwell) is adding a little spice to your Easter menu with her recipe for bacon and jalapeño deviled eggs. Jalapeño and bacon are an elite combo.

They go together like peanut butter and jelly, making the perfect couple.

So if you want to make something to impress the socks off your in-laws, bacon and jalapeño deviled eggs will do the trick. Let’s get into the recipe!

Ingredients:

8 egg yolks

1 cup of mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoons of rice vinegar

1 teaspoon of ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon of sugar

1 to 2 jalapeños

5 slices of crumbled bacon

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.