There Was A Dangerous Guy Who Got In Her Dorm Room One Night

College dorms are notorious for being a place to create memories and have some fun.

But a few years back, something terrifying happened in one girl’s dorm building that was anything but fun.

During her college years a while back, she lived with three other girls in a dorm building. One was a girl named Anna, who was a bit of a night owl. Anna would often get home late from a night out or stay at her boyfriend’s place until late.

Whenever Anna came home after dark, she almost always forgot to lock their front door.

One night, she found herself waking up from a nightmare around 3:00 am.

“I heard something like a girl screaming only for once,” she recalled. “But when I realized that the dorm was all quiet, I thought for sure it was just my imagination.”

Then, she looked over and noticed that Anna was asleep in her bed, which meant she had returned from a night out and that their door was most likely unlocked.

She was so tired and debated back and forth whether or not she should get up to check the lock. Eventually, her sleepiness got the best of her, and she stayed in bed.

As it turned out, it was the one night she really should have checked the lock. Why? Because a man in his late 40s had broken into their dorm building. The scream she heard in the middle of the night wasn’t from her imagination.

