Did You Know These Are 9 Of The Most Expensive Weddings Ever?

When it comes to celebrating the union of their love, some celebrities like to keep their weddings small and intimate. However, others prefer to plan parties displaying extravagance and wealth to celebrate tying the knot.

The average cost of a wedding for normal people is about $28,000. But when money is no object, you can bet that the weddings of the super-rich surpass that amount by a lot.

From fancy tiered cakes, abundant floral arrangements, and custom-made couture wedding dresses, celebs have got it all. So here are nine of the most elaborate and expensive celebrity weddings ever. Get ready for your jaw to drop!

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

Brad and Jennifer have had one of the most iconic relationships in Hollywood. The couple was married from 2000 to 2005 and dropped $1 million on their July wedding.

If that amount of money sounds underwhelming to you, keep in mind that their wedding took place in the early 2000s. With inflation, that number’s sure to be higher now.

Their wedding took place on the coast of Malibu, where Jen walked down the aisle in a silk and satin gown by Lawrence Steele while Brad wore a Hedi Slimane tuxedo.

Elizabeth Taylor & Larry Fortensky

Elizabeth and Larry married in 1991, with their marriage lasting five years. They spent $1.5 million on their wedding. Their wedding venue was one of Michael Jackson’s estates in California, and 100 security guards were present.

