Every Time His Wife Tries To Help Him Cook, He Walks Off To Play Video Games Because She’s Such A Terrible Cook

Some couples consist of one person who loves cooking and is really good at it and another who is a terrible cook, so they love eating the food their partner prepares. It’s typically a dynamic that works well for people. Except for one couple, that is.

One man says his wife is a terrible cook and is beginning to get fed up whenever she tries to help him in the kitchen.

“I love my wife very much,” he said. “She is a smart and capable woman who leaves me in the dust in most categories. My wife cannot cook. She can follow instructions on microwave food. She can use the microwave to reheat leftovers. That’s about it.”

His wife’s parents have tried to teach her how to cook, and she still even struggles to boil rice properly.

On the other hand, he loves cooking and will make a tasty meal from scratch whenever he can. His favorite meal to make for his wife and family is crispy chicken and waffles. Yum!

However, sometimes when he cooks, his wife likes to step into the kitchen and do something to the food that she thinks will “help” but actually ruins it.

For instance, the other morning, he made his famous chicken and waffles for the family. His waffles were perfectly crispy and ready to go, but then his wife wrapped them up in tin foil while they were still hot because she thought that was the best way to keep them warm. But when he unwrapped the tinfoil, the waffles got steamy and soggy.

“She does this constantly,” he explained. “I will be making steaks, and I’m resting them, and she throws them back on the grill to keep warm.”

“I’ll have the chicken fully cooked and tender, and she will turn up the heat and dry it out ‘just to make sure.’ I am sure.”

