Figure Out Your “Why” And Fantasize About What You Want, Instead Of Dwelling On What You Don’t Have, In Order To Bring Your Dreams To Life

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

We are always so consumed by what we don’t have.

Maybe you look on social media and feel utterly jealous after scrolling through tons of vacation photos from friends. Or, perhaps when you commute to work every morning, you curse at your car for having terrible gas mileage and heat that barely works in the winter.

Instead of focusing on everything your life is lacking, though, have you ever given more attention to what you really want? And more specifically, how you would feel if you got everything you wanted in life?

This swap in mindset may just sound like torture. Of course, you probably know that lounging on a tropical island would bring you calm, zen feelings. Or, if you got a new car, at least you would feel warm on chilly work mornings, right?

But contrary to what you might be thinking, the point of switching your thought process is not to make you resent your current situation even more. Rather it is to fuel your internal fire and bring your wants that much closer to fruition.

Think about it this way: what is going to come true? The thoughts we give more mental energy to, or the ones that we don’t? I rest my case!

On a more serious note, though, we have to stop focusing on the obstacles or challenges in our current day-to-day life.

Yes, it can be good to recognize what isn’t working for you or making you happy. And it can even be good to feel a bit uncomfortable– since this negative feeling will inspire you to make changes.

