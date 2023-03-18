For His Birthday, He Asked His Girlfriend To Watch Some Of His Favorite Movies With Him, But After She Sat There On Her Phone And Then Fell Asleep, He Got Angry And Went Home

This 28-year-old man celebrated his birthday a weekend ago, and when his girlfriend asked him about how he planned on spending his birthday, he knew exactly what he wanted to do.

He let his girlfriend know that he really wanted to just curl up and watch some of his favorite movies with her.

His favorite movies are every single movie in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and when he told his girlfriend his plan to watch them together, he could instantly tell she was not excited.

Although she was hardly wanting to do this with him, she did say yes to the movie marathon birthday celebration.

“She has seen them before, and I don’t think she really likes them very much, but she knows I love them, so she doesn’t really say anything besides they aren’t really her thing,” he explained.

“But I really wanted to make a day of watching them, and I went over to her house because she has a really big comfortable couch. About ten minutes into the first movie, and I look over, and she is browsing on her phone.”

“I was a little miffed but didn’t say anything. She basically scrolled through her phone the entire movie. When we started the second movie, she opened a bottle of wine and proceeded to drink the whole thing while still sitting on her phone.”

He was really annoyed by his girlfriend’s behavior and her disinterest in his favorite movies.

When it came time to start the third movie in the trilogy, his girlfriend proceeded to open up a second bottle of wine.

