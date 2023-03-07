He Discovered His Girlfriend Had Been Sneaking Sweets After Asking For His Help In Losing Weight, So He Said She Needed To Go To The Gym And Got Accused Of Fat Shaming

About two years ago, this 27-year-old man’s doctor told him that he needed to lose weight because he was pre-diabetic and had a high risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Plus, since his Body Mass Index (BMI) was so high, his doctor claimed that his risk of cardiovascular disease would only get worse as time went on.

So, over the past two years, he went to the gym and worked out five days a week. Then, he eventually got in shape.

It was during his weight loss journey that he also met his girlfriend, who is 26. The pair actually crossed paths at the gym, and after going out on a few dates, they soon became exclusive.

He claimed that right after they got into a relationship, though, everything changed.

“I continued to work on myself, and I got into pretty good shape,” he explained.

“By contrast, my girlfriend completely halted. She used to be a rock climber, and she completely stopped that. So now her physical activity has basically come to a halt.”

Still, in the beginning, he decided not to say anything. After all, he knows that you don’t have to be insanely fit in order to be healthy.

As time went on, though, things reportedly just got worse. And eventually, after his girlfriend went to the doctor, she was told that she needed to do something about her rising weight.

