He Dropped His Sister-In-Law Off At A Bus Stop And Told Her To Get Out After His Sister-In-Law Wouldn’t Stop Backseat Driving

This man’s sister-in-law lives in a different state and actually lost her driver’s license due to reckless driving.

So, he recently did her sister-in-law a favor and helped drive her to complete some errands.

During their travels together, though, his sister-in-law would not stop trying to give him instructions the entire drive.

“My sister-in-law thinks that she discovered Google maps for some reason and had it on,” he recalled.

He had driven throughout the same area hundreds of times in the past, though, so he really did not need any navigation help. Plus, he realized that most of the directions his sister-in-law was giving him were actually wrong.

But what really frustrated him the most was how his sister-in-law kept commenting on his driving habits.

To him, this was completely ironic and hypocritical, given that he had never even been in an at-fault accident, yet his sister-in-law was the one who lost her license.

Nonetheless, his sister-in-law was actually the one who became angry at him after he kept ignoring the driving directions and route advice.

“And I thought she reached for the steering wheel a few times,” he added.

