He Gave His College Student Son’s Bedroom To His Girlfriend’s Child, And Now His Son Is Upset With Him

I’ve heard that one of the most challenging parts of having a blended family is figuring out who goes where when it comes to moving in together.

One man upset his college student son after he gave his private bedroom to his girlfriend’s kid.

He is a father of five children aged 27 to 14-years-old. He lives in a five-bedroom house. Three of the upstairs bedrooms and the extra bedroom in the basement have always belonged to his kids. When his eldest son moved away, his 19-year-old son took over the basement bedroom.

Although his 19-year-old now goes to college, he still comes home for the summer and visits with his girlfriend. So, he kept the bedroom available for him so he’d still have his own space. His 16-year-old son even asked for that room, but he said no.

However, his girlfriend, who he’s been with for about a year and a half, recently moved into his house with her five-year-old son.

“She is a single mom and hasn’t been receiving any child support from her son’s father,” he said.

“She has been struggling financially for as long as I’ve known her, and she refuses any time I try to help her financially. “

So, to accommodate his girlfriend’s son during the move-in, he let his 16-year-old son take the basement bedroom. Then, his girlfriend’s son moved into the 16-year-old’s room upstairs.

He still wanted his 19-year-old to have a place to stay when he came home from college, so he put a day bed in the den area of the basement so he’d still have a space in the home. However, his son was not pleased about losing his bedroom.

