He Told A Mom That He Wasn’t Comfortable With Her Child Sleeping Over At His Daughter’s Birthday Party, And Then This Mom Went Around Telling Everyone That He Uninvited Her Child Completely

This 37-year-old man is a single dad with an 8-year-old daughter, and on Saturday, his daughter will be celebrating her 9th birthday.

His daughter told him that for her party this weekend, she wants to have a pool party at their house with all of her friends.

He also came up with a bunch of other things to keep the kids entertained outside of just swimming in the pool for the day.

“I plan on doing other activities as well, such as bounce houses, a cookout, s’mores, movie by the pool, make-your-own cookies, etc., followed by a sleepover with some of her friends,” he explained.

“It’s gonna be a busy day, and there’ll be roughly 30 kids at my house. Some parents are staying, and some are just dropping off their kids and picking them up later. I’m fine with this.”

He allowed his daughter to put together her party guest list all on her own, and she mentioned to him that she wanted to have one of her autistic classmates come too.

He was alright with his daughter wanting to invite her classmate, as he did always try to help his daughter understand that you should never look at someone different than you and judge them.

The problem that he currently has is that this particular classmate, who he refers to as “A,” has a mom who has gone on to create problems with him.

A’s mom phoned him up a week ago to see if he would be fine with her dropping A off, having him sleep over, and then getting him in the morning.

