Her Boyfriend Got Really Close To Her Best Friend On St. Patrick’s Day, And She Can’t Get Over How Hurt She Feels

This 21-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 23, and they have only been dating for a month now. Her boyfriend truly believes in monogamy, and that’s something that really attracted her to her boyfriend initially.

She believes strongly in monogamy as well, but something that happened on St. Patrick’s Day has left her questioning everything.

On St. Patrick’s Day, she and her boyfriend went out to celebrate, and then she received a call from her best friend and roommate, 20-year-old Jen.

Sadly, Jen’s cat was not doing well out of the blue, so she immediately came home to be there for Jen.

Her boyfriend followed along too, and after they arrived back at her place, they helped Jen get her cat over to a vet.

Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done to save Jen’s cat, and as they had to make the heartbreaking choice to let her cat go, she and Jen sobbed.

Suddenly, her boyfriend began crying loudly too, and then he began hugging Jen and basically leaning on her as well.

What struck her as strange is that Jen and her boyfriend have never actually interacted prior to that day; they only would occasionally see one another in passing at her home and would chit chat a little in a friendly way.

“The whole night, he was holding her, rubbing her leg, crying, hugging her tight, and even kissing her forehead once,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.