Her Boyfriend Made Her Pay For Her Own Birthday Dinner And Claimed He Couldn’t Afford To Buy Her A Gift, But Then Purchased Himself A New Game In Front Of Her On Their Drive Home

This 22-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is 25, for nearly three years now. But she is currently in college while her boyfriend works back in their hometown. So, their relationship has been long distance.

This meant that over spring break last week, she decided to visit home. It also happened to be her birthday over break, too, so it worked out.

According to her, though, her boyfriend actually “took her out” to dinner before her actual birthday and said it was going to be her birthday gift.

But after they showed up at a pretty expensive restaurant, she still wound up paying for her half– meaning that his gift to her was just some quality time and paying for his own food.

Honestly, though, she admitted to being satisfied with that at the time.

“That was his birthday gift to me, which he thought was a great gift because he rarely wants to go on dates with me, and when we do go, I pay for everything,” she explained.

“But I’ll admit I had a great time, and we had a great night, and I’m so happy we got to spend time together.”

Now, she did reveal why her boyfriend never really pays for anything. Apparently, he does not make enough money at his job and has been financially struggling for years– paying off bills while simply trying to afford gas.

In the process, she was also forced to help him out a lot despite being a college student who is already struggling, too.

