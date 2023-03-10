Her Boyfriend Misses His Ex, So He Wants To Be Able To Date Both Of Them At The Same Time, But She Has Some Serious Concerns About This Arrangement

This 20-year-old girl has a boyfriend 2 years older than she is, and they have been dating for an entire year at this point.

Prior to her being in her boyfriend’s life, he dated another girl for around 5 or 6 years. Her boyfriend and his ex broke up, though, because his ex ended up cheating with one of his good friends.

Now, her boyfriend has revealed to her that he misses his ex, and she does entirely get where he is coming from because, honestly, she still kind of has feelings for one of her own exes.

Additionally, her boyfriend mentioned to her that his ex has expressed an interest in dating him again, although his ex obviously can’t because they are currently together.

“Yesterday evening, we were talking, and he was sad because he missed her and also missed his old friend group,” she explained.

When her boyfriend got his emotions in check a bit more, he then just asked if she would be cool with him dating her and his ex at the exact same time.

She says that she probably would have just said yes if he had picked any other girl but his ex to date at the same time as her.

His ex has called her a ton of mean names, which she knows about, so that’s why she’s hesitating about agreeing to her boyfriend dating them both.

“… At the same time, I just want to make him happy, and I’m seriously struggling with making a choice because if we do try, but I don’t like it?” she wondered.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.