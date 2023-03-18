Her College Classmates Said The Only Reason She Has Good Grades Is Because Of Her “Pretty Privilege,” So She Reported Them

Can you imagine being a young woman in college and working really hard to get outstanding grades in your courses, to eventually be told that you only succeeded because of your good looks?

One student is dealing with this issue after she had to report some of her classmates after they accused her of having “pretty privilege” and it being the reason behind her good grades.

She’s a 23-year-old student at a prestigious university. She’s studying in a heavily male-dominated department and is enrolled in multiple courses where the majority of students are men.

Unfortunately, she’s had difficulty getting along with her peers, as they’ve treated her differently from day one.

“They are all very competitive, and I just don’t really enjoy their company,” she said. “They definitely take me less seriously because I’m a woman. I stopped interacting with them beyond the mere minimum and chose to hang out with other people.”

Her university recently finished an exam period, and she did quite well. In fact, she had the top grades in two out of her four exams.

A professor of hers pointed this out to her class without telling her in advance, and she could immediately feel the adversity from some of the guys in her class.

One particular clique of them won’t leave her alone, constantly challenging and getting aggressive with her in class.

Recently, some of them chose to do a presentation on “pretty privilege,” a term that describes how very good-looking people tend to get more opportunities in life.

