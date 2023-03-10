Her Coworker Is Making The Food For Her Baby Shower And Charging Everyone $20 Because Her Family Has Fallen On Hard Times

This 28-year-old woman is currently pregnant with her very first child, and her office is putting together a baby shower for her.

She is touched by what her coworkers are doing and appreciative of their efforts, and she was thrilled to learn that one of her coworkers would be making burrito bowls for everyone to eat at her baby shower.

Burrito bowls are her favorite things to eat, so she figured this really would make her baby shower special.

But then, she found out that the coworker who will be in charge of making all the food is a woman who she really doesn’t get along great with.

It’s not that she has had specific incidents with this coworker that make her dislike her; it’s just that she literally has nothing in common with this woman.

Anyway, she was shocked to learn that this woman would be attending her shower, and she was equally surprised to find out that she was in charge of making the food for her shower.

But then, another one of her coworkers informed her that this woman is hardly making the food for her shower for free or out of the kindness of her heart.

“I found out today from another coworker that the woman who’s making the food will be charging $20/bowl, and they need to be pre-ordered right away, so she knows how many to make,” she explained.

“Apparently, this was decided a few days ago because her family has fallen on some hard times, so she decided to make the bowls as a fundraiser.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.