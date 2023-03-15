Her Friend Edited A Picture Of The Two Of Them To Make Her Appear Fatter Than She Actually Is

One weekend ago, this young woman went out one evening along with some of her closest friends to a wine bar.

They all wanted to go out in order to celebrate a birthday that one of their friends had recently, and she really had a wonderful time that night.

She and her friends snapped a few photos together, and then she took separate photos with just one friend of hers.

“Yesterday, I saw that she had posted it on her IG, but something was off,” she explained. “I get the filters, but she had photoshopped me fatter than I actually am and herself thinner and bigger eyes, even skin, etc.”

“The photo is totally different from the one that she sent me that evening. I just don’t get it. We are both quite good-looking and normal weight, and then she does something like that.”

“I just don’t understand why…I’m so confused why she photoshopped me to look worse than her…”

She’s still left reeling at the fact that her friend intentionally edited her to appear fatter in this photo.

This friend of hers isn’t like her best friend, but she has been close to her for a couple of years, and they go out frequently together.

To the best of her knowledge, she doesn’t think her friend has body dysmorphia or any real reason to have done this to the photo.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.