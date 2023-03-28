Her Friend’s Mom Babysat For A Family Who Lived In The Country When She Was A Teenager, But One Night Something So Creepy Happened That She Refused To Watch Their Kids Again

If you get freaked out by creepy things like the dark or doors opening and closing on their own, this story might be too scary for you.

One TikTok user named Chevie (@heyitschevie) recently posted a video to tell a story she had heard about her friend’s mother.

Her friend’s mom is a woman named Rae, and she used to babysit for a family with three kids in the country when she was a teenager.

The youngest son of the family, who was a six-year-old boy, loved leaving the house to chase after squirrels.

Concerned that he might get out of the house without supervision, the parents placed all of the locks on every door higher up so none of the children could reach them.

On the last night Rae ever babysat for this family, she had just put the kids to bed and was standing in the kitchen when she could have sworn she saw the youngest boy running across the front yard.

Thinking he had somehow gotten out of the house, she immediately ran outside to find him in the dark. But when she got outside, there was no sign of anyone.

“The night was quiet,” explains Chevie in her video. “He was nowhere to be found.”

Trying to figure out what to do next, Rae tried re-entering the house from the door she exited from but couldn’t get back in.

