Her Husband Thinks She’s Selfish For Not Wanting To Cancel Their Honeymoon And He Already Flew Home Without Her

A woman is questioning if her new husband is the man she thought he was after some family chaos has ensued on their honeymoon.

She’s 24 and married her 32-year-old husband a little over a month ago. They had only dated for six months before getting married and planned an extravagant honeymoon that would last around two months. They planned to travel through Europe, Asia, and Africa.

But while they were in Spain, her husband received some scary news. His sister-in-law and his niece were in a car accident that sent them to the hospital.

“The kid is fine, but his wife has to be a little longer in the hospital,” she explained. “That’s all I know.”

A bit later, they found out that her sister-in-law was okay, but she had to stay in the hospital for a few reasons that are unknown to her.

Strangely, her husband won’t give her much information on the crash or the condition of her sister-in-law. He won’t even be in the same room with her while he’s on the phone with them. However, he insisted on leaving their honeymoon early to go and support his family.

“I told my husband that I understand he wants to support his brother but that he’s not a doctor, so he can’t do anything to help, really,” she said.

“His brother’s wife is fine; she probably only has a broken leg or something, and that’s why she needs some more days in the hospital.”

His parents and other family members have been helping their family after the crash, so she believes they don’t need any additional help. Instead, she thinks it would be best for them to carry on with their honeymoon and keep checking in with them through phone calls.

