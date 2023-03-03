Her Relationship With Her Fiancé Is Being Destroyed Because He’s So Invested In Video Games

Video games are something that has been dividing or bringing couples together for years now.

Some couples met through their love for video games and often curl up on the couch to play together. Other couples fight over one person playing video games too much, and it can cause a lot of negative energy.

One couple is preparing to spend the rest of their lives together, but the bride-to-be is worried that she is about to marry a man who will eventually prioritize his high score over their relationship.

She’s 23-years-old, and he’s 24. They’ve been together for three years and are about to make two big life decisions together. They are engaged to be married and are purchasing a house together.

They both love video games. She mentioned that, at times, they would play separate games while sitting in the same room together, and it was fun. For a while, at least.

These days, right as they’re getting closer to tying the knot, he’s been spending a little too much time staring at a screen.

Their latest routine as a couple involves him going over to her current place, then they eat and hang out together for about an hour before he says that he “has” to get online to play his games. She was okay with that at first, but now, she’s beginning to feel neglected.

His love for video games is starting to affect their financial future together. While they were saving for their house and coming close to closing in on it, she was very diligent about not spending her money.

However, he went ahead and spent $230 on a new PC system for his video games. When the day came for them to close on the house, he didn’t have enough money. Luckily she could cover his share in the meantime, but she worries that this will become a pattern.

