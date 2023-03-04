Her Sister Is Probably Going To End Up Homeless Because She’s Picking Her Elderly Cat Over Her Sister

If you’re a pet owner, you understand how burdensome vet bills can be. Whether you have a guinea pig or a dog, trips to the vet with your animal can cost hundreds of dollars. Although at the end of the day, most of us would do anything for our furry companions and make sacrifices to afford their care.

One woman recently had to tell a family member she couldn’t help them out because her senior cat’s vet bills were more of a financial priority, and it caused a nasty fight.

She’s always had a complicated relationship with her older sister. As kids, her sister was often treated like the favorite child, and their mother treated her like she was always less important than her sister.

“I guess I never quite got over this,” she said. “I still fester negative feelings towards both of them.”

Over the years, she went to college, worked really hard, and got a great job. She lost touch with her mother and hardly ever speaks to her sister, who is now married and a stay-at-home mom.

She’s extremely attached to her cat, Tom, who she rescued as a kitten when she was only 13. She and Tom have been through a lot together, even her mother’s attempt to get rid of Tom back in the day! Tom is now 21 years old.

“For a few months, Tom hasn’t really been okay and has been slowly declining,” she explained.

However, her vet believes that a certain surgery will help Tom’s quality of life and give him a few more years to live. But of course, like most veterinary procedures, it’s extremely expensive.

She explained that although the procedure won’t cause her to go broke or anything, she wants to be as frugal as possible before he gets the surgery in case any complications arise and he needs more care.

